The Mighty Mississippi with Sir Trevor McDonald

Trevor McDonald ventures 2500 miles up the mighty Mississippi river to examine how this magnificent waterway has played a central role in the most dramatic events in American history. Trevor begins his journey in the stunning Gulf of Mexico before travelling by helicopter, boat and plane through 31 states to reach the source of the river in Northern Minnesota. Along the way he looks back through history and gives his views on the most painful chapters of life in the Deep South and sees the devastating affects of disasters both natural and man-made. Plus, he talks to people he meets along the way, including actor Morgan Freeman, who talks about life growing up in a segregated community, and one of Elvis Presley’s former girlfriends.