The Millennium Bug

As the world counts down to the year 2000, an evil conspiracy awaits to be uncovered. Can the cyber detective nail the hacker in time ? Will human emerge the bigger millennium 'bug' ? All is unveiled in this action thriller which highlights the repercussions of the Y2K phenomenon. Beautiful Jie is an outstanding cyber detective whose brief marriage to Yu ended over character differences. During an investigation, Jie runs into old pal Xuan and romance blossoms between them. Xuan is a computer prodigy whose father owns an enterprise which creates computer viruses for business gains. Yu is haunted by childhood memories of a computer hacking episode and accidentally discovers his hidden talent in computing. Meanwhile, Jie suspects that Xuan's father may be the mastermind behind the Y2K conspiracy.