The Million Pound Property Experiment

It's the biggest property experiment in television history. Designers Justin Ryan and Colin McAllister are given £100,000 and in just seven property purchasing moves, they have to make it to a property worth £1million. All proceeds go to Children in Need, but it's a venture destined to be fraught with difficulties... It all begins in Harborne, Birmingham as Justin and Colin buy a two-bedroom terraced house, planning to modernise it whilst retaining its Victorian charm. They make a profit of £15,000 and are on the first rung of the property ladder. Following purchases in Stratford, Bristol, Harrogate and Edinburgh, the dynamic duos' last challenge falls on Belgravia, London. Here they buy a dated three-bedroom terraced cottage and turn it into a bright, spacious, two-bedder with extended living space. Can the boys pull off the challenge and top the million-pound mark? While Justin and Colin's unique design skills are a fundamental part of the series huge success (even if the word UTOPIA plastered across the wall of a modest Stratford flat didn't quite catch the eye of local buyers!), the really compelling part is watching Justin and Colin themselves. Over-dramatic, loud, highly-opinionated and prone to hissy fits, this is the programme that helped establish them as one of TV's most watchable couples.