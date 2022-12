Not Available

What would you do if someone gave you a million dollars and it was all tax free? That was the premise of this 1955-60 CBS series in which unseen millionaire John Beresford Tipton each week gave away a million bucks to a needy person. Marvin Miller played Tipton's secretary, Michael Anthony, who was the man who handed out the checks to the lucky beneficiaries. Paul Frees provided the voice of the unseen millionaire Tipton.