Narrated by Executive Producer Anthony Bourdain, THE MIND OF A CHEF is that rare and beautiful thing: An intelligent show about cooking. Season three of the James Beard and Emmy-Award wining series from Zero Point Zero Production and presented by WGBH, enters the minds of chefs Edward Lee and Magnus Nilsson, and follows these two great culinary figures from their home kitchens to destinations around the globe in search of ingredients, inspiration and the perfect meal. As in the previous two seasons, featuring chefs David Chang, Sean Brock and April Bloomfield, The Mind of a Chef combines cooking, travel, history, humor, art and science into a cinematic journey, each episode capturing another glorious flicker from the mind of its subject and focusing on what it truly means to cook, think, create and live in the food-obsessed world that is THE MIND OF A CHEF.