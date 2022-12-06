The Mindy Project

Not Available

Mindy Lahiri can quote every romantic comedy starring Meg Ryan that exists. She loves the good ones and the bad ones, because the girl always gets the guy. Mindy is determined to be more punctual, spend less money, lose weight and read more books – all in pursuit of becoming a well-rounded perfect woman…who can meet and date the perfect guy. Mindy is a skilled OB/GYN and shares a practice with a few other doctors, none of whom make life any easier for her. Jeremy Reed is the walking definition of total bad news. He not only shares a practice with Mindy, but sometimes her bed as well – despite her best efforts to resist. He is funny, self-absorbed and super sexy. In contrast, Danny Castellano is a hothead and guys’ guy who has a habit of stealing Mindy’s patients. As Mindy attempts to get her career off the ground and meet a guy who passes her red flag test, only time will tell if she gets her romantic comedy ending.