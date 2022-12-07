Not Available

Mysteries will be solved and questions answered when viewers enter Vic Reeves' Ministry Of Curious Stuff - a CBBC comedy sketch show. Written by Vic Reeves and Steve Burge, the programme is set in The Ministry of Curious Stuff - a fantastical depository of information, and occasional misinformation, run by Vic and his inquisitive and extraordinary team of researchers. Each episode sees the team answering three questions posed by CBBC viewers, launching a fact-finding mission full of sketches, songs, animations and Vic's unique flights of fancy. Will dinosaurs ever come back? Can you dance in space? Can you marry a house? Only Vic and his team have the answers... Vic is joined by his able team of researchers - Captain Lengthwidth, Mr Frazernagle, Mr Lovett, Miss Tea Party and Miss Wannamaker - to answer viewers' questions and to prove that sometimes the voyage of discovery is just as fascinating as the final answer.