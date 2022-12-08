Not Available

TV viewers get the chance to see behind-the-scenes of one of Britain’s great historic buildings - York Minster. A small team from the BBC filmed at York Minster for most of 2013 - capturing the unsung heroes whose work ensures the largest medieval Gothic cathedral north of the Alps is kept open and vibrant for all to enjoy. The documentary goes right to the heart of York Minster during a year when it is in the middle of a huge restoration project and follows the people that make it tick - from the specialist stonemasons and glaziers to the choristers and choirmasters of the York Minster Choir as well as the vergers and the officers of the Minster’s own police force. The series will help people realise the massive amount of work - and love - that goes on behind the scenes to keep such a wonderful building alive for the whole country, if not the world, to enjoy.