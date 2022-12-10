The Miramar Murders: The State vs. Pablo Ibar

Not Available

In July 1994, Pablo Ibar is arrested, accused of a triple murder in Miami. A crime that shook the foundations of the whole community given that the whole thing was recorded on a home security camera. Although he defends his innocence throughout, Pablo is condemned to death and will spend more than 20 years in prison... until Florida Supreme Court confirms the lack of proof against him and orders a retrial. Back in the starting box, the District Attorney’s office once again asks for the death sentence while the Ibar family sets about finding the money to pay for a trial that will cost more than a million dollars. This is his last chance.