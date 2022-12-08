The Mistress

Not Available

Felicity Kendal is the other woman in Carla Lane's acclaimed bitter-sweet BBC sitcom following the ups and downs of an extra-marital affair. Maxine (Felicity Kendal) is a carefree young woman, always looking on the bright side of things. She runs a successful florist's shop. She's also having an affair with married man, Luke. Although their relationship is illicit and Maxine is occasionally troubled by guilt and insecurity, she is reluctant to end it. Hovering between them is Luke's wife, Helen (Jane Asher), who remains blissfully oblivious to her husband's extramarital activities.