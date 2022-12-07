Not Available

In this unique re-working of the Arthurian epic, THE MISTS OF AVALON tells the familiar tale but with an important twist: The story is told through the eyes of the women who wielded power behind King Arthur's throne. Filmed on location in Prague, THE MISTS OF AVALON follows the women of Avalon from their childhoods through the ultimate fulfillment of their destinies in the battle between Christianity and Paganism that threatens to bring down the kingdom.