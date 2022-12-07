Not Available

The Mists of Avalon

  • Drama

Director

Uli Edel

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Wolper Organization

In this unique re-working of the Arthurian epic, THE MISTS OF AVALON tells the familiar tale but with an important twist: The story is told through the eyes of the women who wielded power behind King Arthur's throne. Filmed on location in Prague, THE MISTS OF AVALON follows the women of Avalon from their childhoods through the ultimate fulfillment of their destinies in the battle between Christianity and Paganism that threatens to bring down the kingdom.

Cast

Anjelica HustonVivianne
Julianna MarguliesMorgaine
Joan AllenMorgause
Samantha MathisGwenwyfar
Caroline GoodallIgraine
Edward AttertonArthur

