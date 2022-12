Not Available

David Mitchell and Robert Webb's riotous comedy show, The Mitchell and Webb Situation, gushes forth an hilarious stream of surreal and quirkily inventive sketches self-penned by the talented duo. Originally made for UKTV’s much missed channel, Play uk, its cult success catapulted the stars into their acting roles in Channel 4's hugely successful – and Bafta-nominated – Peep Show.