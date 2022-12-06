The Mob Doctor

Not Available

Dr. Grace Devlin is a top resident at Chicago’s Roosevelt Medical Center. She’s heralded as one of the country’s most promising young surgeons. But family ties keep her glued to her Southside roots. To pay off her brother’s life-threatening gambling debt, she makes a deal with the devil and agrees to work “off book” for the mafia men she once despised. During the day, Grace must deal with the emotionally compelling cases at Roosevelt Medical, but in her other vastly different world, she must juggle an onslaught of mob-related demands. All the while, Grace must keep her dual life a secret from everyone.