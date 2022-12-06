Not Available

The Moblees is a multi-platform "Movement Movement" designed to promote healthy active living among Canadian children. The Moblees aims to provide early intervention strategies to reduce childhood obesity and to inspire a foundational change in the way children and their families move through their daily lives. Set in the whimsical world of Terra Mova, the series invites children to join in the action, and engages them with energetic and compelling characters, catchy music, beautiful sets and adventurous storylines filled with fun, humour and above all, movement! As a multi-platform initiative, The Moblees will extend the experience for children and families beyond the television set to include online adventures and memberships, a tangible rewards system, and a variety of outreach stage shows and appearances across Canada.