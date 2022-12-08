Not Available

The Money or the Gun

  • Comedy

The Money or the Gun was veteran TV comedy producer and personality Andrew Denton’s second major screen production, after comedy-variety show Blah Blah Blah (1988). Each episode is about a serious social issue or subject, such as guns, disabilities or the police. Typically, Denton delivers a mixture of comic monologues, interviews, sketches and vox pops with the public, usually unearthing a range of different perspectives on the topic. His interviewees tend not to be media personalities but instead ‘ordinary’ people connected to the issue.

