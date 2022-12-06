Not Available

The Monkees were a made-for-TV pop group composed of Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz , Davy Jones and Peter Tork. The 1966-68 NBC show was a fast-paced farce interspersed with musical "romps" featuring the band's catchy tunes written by professional songwriters. Despite the show lasting just two seasons, the Monkees became a real recording, touring group and are remembered as iconic pop-culture figures of the 1960s.