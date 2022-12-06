Not Available

The Monocled Mutineer TV series follows the rebellion that took place at the notorious Etaples Training Camp in northern France on the eve of "The Battle of Passchendaele" in 1917. After the mutiny, the dashing Percy Toplis (Paul McGann) takes flight, dressed as a British officer, soon to embark on a love affair with beautiful young widow, Dorothy, (Cherie Lunghie). A solder in the First World War, the real Percy Toplis was a rake, rogue and master of disguise who became the most wanted man in Britain. This controversial, acclaimed 1986 four-part BBC dramatisation of high romance, hilarious impudence and savage retribution was adapted by Alan Bleasdale from the book by William Allison and John Fairley.