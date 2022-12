Not Available

The miniseries tells the eight double murders committed from 1968 to 1985, in the Florentine countryside, where young couples who were massacred appartavano in their cars looking for intimacy. It particularly emphasizes the personal battle of Renzo Rontini, father of Pia killed with her boyfriend Claudio Stefanacci in Vicchio, in Mugello (29 July 1984), in the search for the culprit of the death of his daughter.