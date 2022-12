Not Available

When Rachel Verinder (Kathleen Byron) receives a huge yellow diamond for her birthday, she has no idea of its history (it was stolen from a shrine in India) or the curse it carries. But when it gets stolen the very night she receives it, leaving a trail of suicide and murder in its wake, she begins to get an inkling of its mysterious past. Basil Dignam, John Welsh and Colin Baker co-star in this "Masterpiece Theatre" production.