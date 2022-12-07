The Moonstone (1996)

Not Available

The Moonstone, a sacred Hindu diamond believed to carry a curse, was stolen from a shrine in India. In 1848, just days before her 18th birthday, Yorkshire heiress Rachel Verinder discovers the jewel has been bequethed to her by her estranged uncle. The Moonstone has been delivered by a young relative Franklin Blake, who offers to mount the jewel, so that she can wear it. The next morning, the jewel is gone, but it seems everyone - including the mysterious band of Indian Brahmins, the house-maid, even Rachel's mother, Lady Julia has an alibi. It falls upon the renowned detective, Sergeant Cuff to attempt to unravel the mystery of the stolen diamond.