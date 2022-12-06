The Morecambe & Wise Show

Not Available

Morecambe and Wise, described as 'the most illustrious, and the best-loved, double act that Britain has ever produced', first achieved their phenomenal television success in the early 1960s with this long-running hit series for ATV. Showcasing their mildly anarchic humour, impeccable sense of timing and keen eye for the absurd in a feast of uproarious sketches and lampoonery. Each half-hour extravaganza features fast-moving skits and musical parodies, with Eric and Ernie giving us their very own Telstar and inimitable versions of television favourites Supercar, Face to Face and Candid Camera - turning to crime with a satirical take on some of the most popular police series of the '60s. But that’s not all. They reveal their keen appreciation of Shakespeare by enacting Brutus and Cassius' quarrel in Julius Caesar and, in a nod to contemporary theatrical trends, Cleopatra's death scene is played in modern dress. To clear up any possible confusion, there’s even a sketch to help viewers remember which one is which... The series was billed on-screen as Two Of A Kind until 1963 and The Morecambe and Wise Show from 1964 onwards. However, for its entire run it was referred to by its stars and in TV listings as The Morecambe and Wise Show.