The Morph Files

Morph and his pals are clay characters, infinitely mutable. First Morph and a pal play hide and seek, and it's tough to find Morph. Morph is also computer literate, adept at video games that feature his friends in sorry situations. While he and Chas are clowning around, they wake a colicky baby, and they must go to great and creative lengths to get the child back to sleep. By the time the babe is sleeping, Morph is ready for a nap, but his noisy pal keeps him awake. Can this man with feet (and head) of clay find a way to get his rest? Written by [email protected]