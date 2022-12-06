The Mothers-In-Law

Not Available

Roger and Kaye live next door to Eve and Herb. Eve and Herb's daughter Suzie marries Roger and Kaye's son Jerry. This forces the families to be a bit closer than they would prefer, particularly since Jerry and Suzie live in the garage. Written by Ed Sutton The Hubbards and Buells are the best of friends despite their wildly different lifestyles. Herb Hubbard is a successful lawyer and Eve is a former champion athlete, while Roger Buell is a television writer and his wife Kaye is a poor housekeeper to the point of being lazy. Also, Roger and Kaye's son Jerry was married to Herb and Eve's daughter Susie. Sometimes the friendship is tested as both "mothers-in-law" try to help their children as they go through the early stages of their marriage.