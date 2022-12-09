Not Available

The Mouse Factory is an American syndicated television series produced by Walt Disney Productions and created by Ward Kimball, that ran from 1972 to 1974. It showed clips from various Disney cartoons and movies, hosted by celebrity guests (credited as being "Mickey's Friend"), including Johnny Brown, Charles Nelson Reilly, JoAnne Worley and many more, visiting the Disney studio (or "The Mouse Factory") and interacting with the walk-around Disney characters from the Disney Theme Parks. It was later re-run on the Disney Channel in the 1980s and '90s.