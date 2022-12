Not Available

Kino's treasury of early cinema is now available in DVD format. The Movies Begin recreates the dawn of the movies with archival 35mm prints. Produced by Film Preservation Associates and the British Film Institute, the 133 complete motion pictures are spread over five individual volumes. various directors. U.S./Western Europe. 1894-1913. Total time: approx. 380 mins. (6+ hours) B&W, Color. various musical accompaniment.