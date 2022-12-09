Not Available

Netflix will introduce a new original series for kids, "The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show", from DreamWorks Animation. Mr. Peabody, the smartest dog in the world, and his boy Sherman host a zany late-night comedy show broadcast from their swanky penthouse in front of a live studio audience. Anything can happen in this show jam-packed with exciting segments, great musical acts and very special guests like outrageous neighbors and hilarious time travelers they meet with the WABAC machine.