Join Muriel Gray on a journey to Scotland s highest, remotest and most stunning parts. This is the programme that dragged hillwalking into the 20th century. Join Muriel Gray as she takes you to Scotland s highest, remotest and most stunning parts. Locations include the Mighty Liathach in Torridon, Beinn Narnain, The Five Sisters of Kintail, An Teallch, Aonach Eagach and Ben Cruachan. Along the way Muriel ponders the etiquette of hillwalking, finds out about the Mountain Rescue service, challenges the lack of female representation in the Scottish Mountaineering Club and explores the best exercise regime for a fledgling Munro enthusiast. So sit back and enjoy the breathtaking scenery as Series 1&2 of The Munro Show provides a wonderful insight into Scotland s mountains that rise to over 3,000 feet, all 284 of them.