Not Available

THE MUNSTERS TODAY was a remake of the classic 60's television series THE MUNSTERS. A little known fact about THE MUNSTERS TODAY is that it was the first show ever to be completely recast and revived for an all-new series much to the horror of the original cast members who "didn't care for the new show". The show enjoyed success from 1988 - 1991 and brought new fans to the attention of the forgotten MUNSTERS show from the 60's.