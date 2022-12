Not Available

Della Howells is a successful woman - a faithful wife to her husband and a loving mother to her two children. She just accepted the post of Museum Director - life is good. The night she celebrates her new job, she meets a young man that she eventually falls into a passionate relationship with. But Della soon discovers that Caleb has some more sinister reasons for beginning a relationship with her as she becomes embroiled in the dark and dangerous world of art crime.