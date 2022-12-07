Not Available

The one-hour special uses the Quran as its main source, and draws on interviews with scholars and historians.[1][2][3] It features commentary from Shaykh Hamza Yusuf Hanson, who was filmed quite extensively for this documentary.[4] The documentary is the first time the subject has been dealt with on British television.[1] The Muslim Jesus explores the similarities and differences between the Jesus of the Gospels and in the Quran.[4] It explores how Islam honours Jesus Christ as a prophet but not as the son of God. According to the Quran the crucifixion was a divine illusion. Instead of dying on the cross, Jesus was rescued by angels and raised to heaven.[1] It concludes that the two faiths have more in common than most people realise.[4]