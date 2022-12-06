The Mysteries of Laura

Not Available

Laura Diamond is a brilliant NYPD homicide detective who balances her 'Columbo' day job with a crazy family life that includes two unruly twin boys and a soon-to-be ex-husband (also a cop) who just can’t seem to sign the divorce papers. Between cleaning up after her boys and cleaning up the streets, she’d be the first to admit she has her 'hot mess' moments. Somehow, she makes it all work with the help of her sexy and understanding partner, and things becomes even more complicated when her husband becomes her boss at the precinct. For Laura, every day is a high-wire balancing act.