Not Available

The Mysteries of Laura

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

New Media Vision

Laura Diamond is a brilliant NYPD homicide detective who balances her 'Columbo' day job with a crazy family life that includes two unruly twin boys and a soon-to-be ex-husband (also a cop) who just can’t seem to sign the divorce papers. Between cleaning up after her boys and cleaning up the streets, she’d be the first to admit she has her 'hot mess' moments. Somehow, she makes it all work with the help of her sexy and understanding partner, and things becomes even more complicated when her husband becomes her boss at the precinct. For Laura, every day is a high-wire balancing act.

Cast

Debra MessingDetective Laura Diamond
Josh LucasJake Broderick
Laz AlonsoBilly
Janina GavankarMeredith

View Full Cast >

Images