The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo

Shelby got bitten by the crime-solving bug while living with her Grandpa in Cocoa Beach. Pretty soon, Shelby was so into searching for clues, that even moving to Wilton, Massachusetts with her Grandpa didn't stop her. It wasn't easy leaving her friends in Cocoa Beach, but Shelby jumped at the chance to tackle all new mysteries in a brand new city! Sure being a sleuth can be dangerous, but it's all part of the job for Shelby Woo. Ok, maybe solving mysteries isn't really her JOB"technically, she's a police special assistant, which is an official-sounding name for a trainee. So what if she's only 17 and keeps getting yelled at for getting involved? If mysteries kept falling into your lap, wouldn't YOU want to solve them?