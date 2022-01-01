Not Available

The Mystery Science Theater Hour was a one hour version of the popular show Mystery Science Theater 3000. In 1993, Comedy central wanted MST3K to be cut down to one hour instead of two. While new episodes, and most re-runs, continued as 2 hours, a group of approx. 30 epsodes were cut in half and aired as two 1-hour shows instead of one 2-hour show. The original episodes were also shortened by about 7 minutes to allow for some new comedy bits, original to the "MST Hour". The new bits featured Mike Nelson as the Jack Perkins-ish "Your Host." Episodes: 60 color episodes<br> Production Company: Best Brains, Inc. MST Hour Rerun History<br> After the last original episode aired in July 1994, Comedy central continued to show reruns on weekdays. The last rerun aired on December 23, 1994.<br> MST Hour Syndication History<br> Reruns of The Mystery Science Theater Hour aired in syndication for one year: from September 1995 to September 1996. During that year the show aired o