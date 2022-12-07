Not Available

A British Social Attitudes survey revealed that over 60% of British workers are unhappy in their jobs, but fewer than 10% of the companies surveyed had any official policy on resolving conflict in the workplace. The Naked Office is the bold, radical and headline-grabbing experiment that will make a positive change across the nation by getting people to come to work wearing nothing but a smile. This ground breaking social experiment, conducted by David Taylor a leading figure in the field of work psychology, is entertainment with a purpose as he uses the power of group nudity to rebuild the broken team spirit of British industry. The ultimate aim is to strip away the badges of status, for the staff to accept each other without judgement and therefore become a better, happier workforce.The show takes place over one week, building up to Naked Friday when each member of staff is invited to turn up to work naked. No clothes, no shame and nowhere to hide. Can the battleground of Britain's dysfunctional workplaces be stripped bare by the The Naked Office?