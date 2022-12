Not Available

In one of the most highly acclaimed TV series of recent times, the inimitable Brian Sewell, Britain's most famous and best-loved art critic and historian, makes the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela. His remarkable journey is at turns moving and hilarious. It is a deeply personal exploration of art and religious belief, which takes Sewell by boat, car and horse through France and North West Spain, via Paris, Chartres, Orleans, Bordeaux, Lourdes, Bilbao, Burgos and Leon.