The Naked Trucker & T-Bones Show

This subversive, comedy / variety show is based on the long-running live comedy show of the same name that has been seen at the Comedy Central Stage and other Comedy Venues in Los Angeles. Dave (Gruber) Allen (Freaks and Geeks) is 'The Naked Trucker' a cross-country trucker in search of freedom who drives in the nude because he can. David Koechner (Anchorman) plays Gerald 'T-Bones' Tibbons, The Trucker's sidekick, a crafty moocher. These comedic veterans are bringing their outrageous stage characters, bizarre cross-country adventures and original music to Comedy Central's new outrageous variety / stand-up show. The show also has many catchy song and long funny stories of life on the road. The naked trucker usually sings and plays his guitar. He likes to embrace his nudity as an example of great American freedom. T-Bones is a freeloading drifter, and always travels along with the Naked Trucker.