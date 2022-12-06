Not Available

The Name of the Game was actually three series under one title. Each of the three stars of the show, Gene Barry, Robert Stack and Tony Franciosa were featured in their own self-contained episodes. The connection between them was Howard Publications, a Los Angeles based publishing empire that had been built up from scratch by its dynamic owner, Glenn Howard. Howard's position of power, his confrontations with business and political enemies, and his own flamboyant lifestyle were portrayed in his portion of The Name of the Game. Within the Howard empire were investigative correspondent Jeff Dillon and editor Dan Farrell. Dillon was a super-agressive former newsboy who had clawed his way up to a position of power and respect working for Howard's People Magazine. Farrell was a former FBI agent who had gone into the publishing business because it provided a position from which to make the public aware of the threats posed by organized crime.