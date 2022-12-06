Not Available

Welcome to The Nancy Walker Show guide at TV Tome. Sarcastic, wisecracking Nancy Kitteridge had an ideal life. Ten months of the year she was an active career woman, head of the Nancy Kitteridge Talent Agency which she ran from her Hollywood apartment. Two months of the year, when her navy husband of 29 years returned for his annual shore leave, she was a newlywed, madly in love. Then disaster struck. Hubby came home to stay, and he seemed intent on both bringing navy-style order to her chaotic life and making up for 29 years of lost time romantically. Ken didn't see why that gay, unemployed actor named Terry should be kept around the house (Terry earned his room and board by serving as Nancy's secretary), and in fact he thought she should close down the telent agency entirely. Adding to the confusion was Nancy's hand- wringing, hypochondriac daughter, Lorraine, son-in-law Glen, and Michael, the precocious, six-year-old son of boy-wonder TV network