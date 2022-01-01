Not Available

The Nation was an Australian satirical sketch comedy and discussion series covering the week's events across political and social spectrums, premiering on Tuesday 5 June 2007 at 9:30 pm on the Nine Network. It was hosted by Mick Molloy with a supportive cast of Akmal Saleh, Jackie O, Tiffany Cherry, Gary Eck, Paul Calleja, Nikki Osborne and Pete Smith as the announcer for the show. The show was taped at the GTV-9 Melbourne studios in front of a studio audience. The first guests on the show were Peter Garrett, Stephen Curry and Lisa McCune. The final episode was broadcast on Wednesday 29 August 2007.