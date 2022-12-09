Not Available

The National is the nightly flagship news and current affairs daily program of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Canada's public broadcaster. It is a 60-minute program. The main broadcast time is weeknights at 10 PM, local time. CBC Newsworld also broadcasts The National, at various times starting at 9:00 p.m. ET. Depending on the day's news, the usual programming pattern is a 25-minute newscast of stories and headlines, followed by documentaries, features and topical interviews. Peter Mansbridge is the anchor.