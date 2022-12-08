The Nation's Favourite Blooms

Not Available

Presented by Joe Swift, The Nation’s Favorite Blooms will reveal the flowers that top the charts in the affections of the great British public. Find out more about it here... UKTV Gardens has joined forces with the Royal Horticultural Society and Dorling Kindersley to carry out a nationwide poll to discover the country’s best-loved blooms. The series will unveil the results from the various voting categories, including: flowering bulbs; flowering shrub or tree; flowering climber; scented flower; flowering perennial; flowers for containers; flower for bedding; indoor plant; exotic/jungle plant and a final category of all time favorite flower. The ten programmes will examine one category at a time and give a comprehensive and definitive take on each category winner. Each programme will look at two growers, who are regular faces at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and who will share the inside track from their nurseries, as well as looking at their pre-show cultivation. Aside from the professional growers, a range of celebrity gardening advocates will be waxing lyrical about their passion for particular blooms, from Charlie Dimmock’s love of the daffodil, to Kim Wilde gunning for the geranium. Joe will also meet people, whose passion for a particular plant has led them to fill their gardens with it, giving the series a unique mix of professional and amateur horticultural information.