Not Available

The series is hosted by Karen Monaghan whose professionalism, angling experience and enthusiasm for the sport of angling brings both an entertainment and educationalquality to the series. Each episode of The Natural Angler will take viewers to various parts of Canada and show them how wonderful the sport of angling is and how much it is enjoyed by women. This series will present fishing as an art form. Every program of The Natural Angler differs from any existing fishing program because it features all of the elements that make up an enjoyable fishing trip as seen through a woman's eyes.