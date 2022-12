Not Available

A four-episode TV series that tells the story of Bruno, a young military who has just run away from the army, travels to Porto Alegre in search of his brother, who he hasn’t seen in years. He cannot find his brother in the city but meets his friends, learns about what was his life, and even experiments the same things his lost brother lived. He discovers a new space where he is free to be himself and explore his sexuality. Away from home, Bruno finds a new family.