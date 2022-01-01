The Net (1994)

Not Available

The Net was a TV series made by the BBC and shown in the mid-1990s. It ran for four series, the first of which began on 13 April 1994. The focus of the programme was primarily the Internet explosion of the time, though it also dealt with other emerging technologies and series one had a computer games review section. Following viewer complaints, the games review was dropped for series two, which began on 15 May 1995. It was felt that games reviews were already well catered for by other programmes, such as Channel 4's GamesMaster and that they did not really fit into The Net.