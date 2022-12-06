The New Addams Family

Basically an updated-for-the-90's version of the original Addams Family show. The family remains the same: Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Granmama, Lurch, Thing, and Cousin Itt. They're still spooky, and they still have a lot of neighbors and other outsiders who show up and get freaked out by the family's macabre shenanigans.
|Glenn Taranto
|Gomez Addams
|Ellie Harvie
|Morticia Addams
|Nicole Fugere
|Mercoledì Addams
|Betty Phillips
|Nonna Eudora Addams
|Michael Roberds
|Zio Fester
|John DeSantis
|Lurch
View Full Cast >