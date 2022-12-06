Not Available

The New Addams Family

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fox Family Channel

Basically an updated-for-the-90's version of the original Addams Family show. The family remains the same: Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Granmama, Lurch, Thing, and Cousin Itt. They're still spooky, and they still have a lot of neighbors and other outsiders who show up and get freaked out by the family's macabre shenanigans.

Cast

Glenn TarantoGomez Addams
Ellie HarvieMorticia Addams
Nicole FugereMercoledì Addams
Betty PhillipsNonna Eudora Addams
Michael RoberdsZio Fester
John DeSantisLurch

View Full Cast >

Images