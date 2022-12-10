The New Adventure of Wisely

Not Available

Wisely, the eastern equivalent of Indiana Jones and James Bond, is a hero in every sense. He is multi-talented, believes in paranormal, knowledgeable in many cultures and oozes quiet charm. A character out of the sci-fi novels by renowned adventure-loving author Ni Kuang, Wisely was raised by a couple from a circus. His unusual milieu provided the foundation for his formidable skills. Hand-in-hand with the love of his life, Bai Su, they solve many inexplicable mysteries, namely "Shadow", "Destiny", "Reincarnation", "Hopes Eternal", "Dimensions", "Souls" and "Wishes". Not to be missed are the picturesque scenery shot in Cairo, Egypt.