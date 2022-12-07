Not Available

One of the most beloved characters in children's literature returns to captivate a new generation. The New Adventures of Black Beauty is set in New Zealand's rugged wilderness, where Jenny (Stacy Dorning, reprising the character she played in the 1972 series The Adventures of Black Beauty) and her head strong stepdaughter Vicky (Amber McWilliams) have moved to start a new life. Into their lives gallops a magnificent wild horse that Vicky instantly falls in love with and names Black Beauty. Together, Jenny and Vicky face many challenges as they struggle to become a close knit family. Gradually Vicky earns Beauty's trust and Jenny struggles to be accepted by the locals as a female veterinarian. Beautiful scenery, colourful characters, and heart pounding adventures make this series a family favourite in the tradition of Little House on the Prairie.