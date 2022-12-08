Not Available

The New Adventures of Chor Lau-heung is a television series adaptation of Chu Liuxiang Xinzhuan by Gu Long's Chu Liuxiang novel series. Having withdrawn from the martial arts world, the carefree Chor Lau Heung leisurely wanders the land with his female companions. When he decides to visit a friend, however, troubles immediately seek him out. Through a series of mishaps and suspicious set-ups, Chor is framed for the theft of the Xue family sword and the deaths of various notable martial arts masters. The mysteries continue to pile up when he encounters old friend Yi Dian Hong (Wai Tin Ci), who appears to be being controlled by someone. A sinister conspiracy is brewing in the martial arts world and it all points to the Bat Cult led by the notorious Bat Prince...