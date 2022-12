Not Available

New Tetsujin-28, also known as The New Adventures of Gigantor in the US, is the color modern style remake of Tetsujin 28-go. It was later adapted in 1993. Fred Ladd and the TMS animation studio converted the series into The New Adventures of Gigantor and had it broadcast on America's Sci-Fi Channel from September 9, 1993 to June 30, 1997. In January 2012 New Tetsujin-28 was announced to appear in Super Robot Wars Z2: Regeneration Chapter.