Not Available

The New Adventures of Superman was an animated series that premiered on September 10, 1966. The series was produced by Filmation Associates and ran for three seasons. It was based on the popular Superman comics created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The series focuses on the adventures of Superman an incredibly powerful superhero from the planet Krypton who defends Earth from all sorts of dangers. Superman's secret identity is Clark Kent a mild-mannered reporter for the newspaper "The Daily Planet". There Superman worked under newspaper editor Perry White with fellow reporter Louis Lane and photographer Jimmy Olsen. The first season of the series ran from 1966 to 1967 under the title The New Adventures of Superman and featured two six minute Superman cartoons with one six minute Superboy cartoon played between them. Thirty-six Superman shorts and eighteen Superboy shorts were produced for the series. This guide features only the Superman cartoons featured in the series. For a complete listing of the Superboy cartoon featured in the series, see The Adventures of Superboy (1966). In the 1967-1968 season sixteen new episodes of The New Adventures of Superman ran as part of The Superman/Aquaman Hour of Adventure. This hour long animated show featured episodes from a number of other cartoon series. In addition new Superman episodes, the show also featured eight new episode of The Adventures of Superboy (1966), thirty-six episodes of Aquaman, three episodes of The Green Lantern, three episodes of Hawkman, three episodes of The Justice League of America, three episodes of The Atom, three episodes of The Flash, and three episodes of The Teen Titans. In the 1968-1969 season was the third and final season of new episodes of The New Adventures of Superman. The artwork of the series changed to imitate that of Superman comic book artist Curt Swan. It also featured longer two-part episodes. The final sequence of sixteen shorts ran as part of The Batman/Superman Hour. This show also featured eight new episodes of The Adventures of Superboy (1966) and thirty-two animated episodes of Batman. The New Adventures of Superman was cancelled partly due to protests over violent content by Action For Children's Television. First Telecast: September 10, 1966 Last Telecast: September 6, 1969 Episodes: 68 Color Episodes (68 six minute episodes, 8 two-part episodes)